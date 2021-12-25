Henderson police arrest 2 in critical injury shooting

Henderson police have arrested two people after a Sunday shooting that left a 19-year-old man critically injured.

Jeremy Davis, left, and Alecia Lopez (Henderson Police Department)

Alecia Lopez (Henderson Police Department)

Jeremy Davis (Henderson Police Department)

Henderson police said Friday that they had arrested two people after a shooting that left a man critically injured.

Jeremy Davis, 26, and Alecia Lopez, 18, were arrested Thursday and face charges in connection with the Sunday shooting in the 500 block of First Light Street, according to a release from the Henderson Police Department. Davis faces attempted murder, attempted battery and conspiracy charges, while Lopez is facing conspiracy charges.

A 19-year-old man was shot Sunday morning after he left his residence and found someone rummaging through his vehicle, the release stated.

There was no update Friday on the man’s condition.

Further details about the shooting or how Davis or Lopez were identified was not disclosed.

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.