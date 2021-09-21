Henderson police fatally shoot man in barricade

Two Henderson police officers fatally shot a man while helping Las Vegas police with a barricade Tuesday afternoon.

A Henderson Police Department vehicle arrives to the scene of a barricade on Charleston Avenue near Sacramento Drive in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Officers were initially called at 2:09 p.m. to the 3900 block of East Charleston Boulevard, near U.S. Highway 95, after a report of a person with a gun, according to Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Aden OcampoGomez. Henderson police said in a release Wednesday that the man was armed.

OcampoGomez said a man was “sitting on a ledge drinking” while officers attempted to bring him outside. Henderson police said the man walked in and out of the home while pointing the gun at people. He refused to follow officers’ commands before barricading himself inside.

Henderson police said that at 3:44 p.m., two Henderson SWAT officers shot the man on the balcony and that he died at the scene.

In a separate shooting Tuesday, Las Vegas police killed a man following an hourslong standoff near downtown Las Vegas.

Anyone with information can contact Henderson police at 702-267-4911 or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Review-Journal staff writers Jonah Dylan and Alexis Ford contributed to this report.