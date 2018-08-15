Henderson police ID officer who shot at man who hit officers

Henderson Police Department officer Eric Nielsen fired multiple rounds at the man near a Vons store on the 2600 block of Windmill Parkway, near Pecos Road, spokesman Rod Pena said in a release.

Henderson police respond after a shooting outside the Vons store in the 2600 block of Windmill Parkway, near Pecos Road, on Sunday, Aug. 12, 2018. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A Henderson officer who shot his gun at a man who struck two officers with a car Sunday night has been identified.

Officer Eric Nielsen fired multiple rounds at the man near a Vons store on the 2600 block of Windmill Parkway, near Pecos Road, spokesman Rod Pena said in a release. Nielsen has been with the Police Department since February 2015.

An officer had approached the man and two women in the area about 8:10 p.m. after noticing suspicious activity, police said. The man, identified as 27-year-old Larry Wayne Calvert Jr., and the women ignored the officer’s initial commands, police said.

An altercation started as a second officer arrived, police said.

Calvert drove over an officer’s foot and struck both officers as he fled the scene with 26-year-old Marcella Levia in the car. Nielsen shot multiple times at the 1998 Toyota Camry as Calvert drove off. Police said another woman, 26-year-old Summer Waters, fled the scene on foot.

The officers sustained minor injuries and were treated at the scene.

Shortly before 5:30 p.m. Monday, a police task force found the Toyota on the 3000 block of Morning Wind lane in the northwest valley. A person uninvolved in Sunday’s encounter left home in the car and was stopped by police. The driver told police that Levia and Calvert were in a home on Morning Wind.

The task force arrested Calvert on suspicion of battery with a deadly weapon against officers, police said.

Calvert was hospitalized with two gunshot wounds, police said. Levia, who was also hit by Calvert’s car, sustained survivable injuries, police said. Calvert was in surgery Monday night, according to police.

Calvert faces two counts of battery with a deadly weapon against officers, police said. Levia is not facing charges. Police were searching for Waters for questioning.

Nielsen is assigned to Henderson’s North Area Patrol Division and is on paid leave pending the investigation.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.