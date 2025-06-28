Henderson police identify officer involved in fatal shooting

The Henderson Police Department on Saturday released the name of the officer involved in a fatal shooting earlier this week in the east valley

Officer Michael Stevens, who has been with the department since July 2015, fired his weapon during the June 26 incident in the 3800 block of Casa Colorado Avenue. He is currently assigned to the department’s Operations Support Division, according to a news release.

Police said Stevens has been placed on administrative leave, per department policy.

The shooting occurred around 7 a.m. Thursday, as police officers tracked a stolen vehicle related to an earlier burglary investigation. Officers encountered a 71-year-old man at the home. Police have not released further details about the shooting, but officers administered aid before the man was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

This marks the second officer-involved shooting involving Henderson police in 2025.

