Henderson police identify officers who shot suspect 5 times

The Henderson Police Department investigates an officer-involved shooting near the 1000 block of Center Street. The department said it was the third officer-involved shooting of 2025. (Spencer Levering/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Henderson Police Department on Tuesday identified two officers who shot a man accused of assault and resisting arrest multiple times on Sunday in the city’s east side.

Officers Ernesto Trejo and Riley Gee have been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation into a shooting that occurred in the 1000 block of Center Street, near Warm Springs Road and East Lake Mead Parkway, Henderson police said in a news release. The officers shot Avyonte Webb, 26, five times, according to Webb’s arrest report.

Webb, who is expected to recover from his injuries, faces charges of assault on a protected person, resisting a public officer and misdemeanor counts related to failing to stop at the scene of an accident, according to his arrest report. Webb remained in custody at the Henderson Detention Center as of Tuesday, according to online jail records.

Police said that Trejo and Gee were responding to a domestic battery call at an apartment complex in the area at about 9:45 a.m. Sunday, and were advised that a male suspect later identified as Webb was attempting to kidnap a victim and force her into his vehicle.

When the officers arrived, the suspect was seen entering a vehicle and attempting to flee, police said. Webb ignored officers’ commands and began driving toward Trejo and Gee, causing them to shoot their weapons. Webb was struck during the encounter but drove away, according to Tuesday’s release.

Webb was later found at a home in Las Vegas after a 911 call was made at that residence, police said. Webb was shot in his middle finger, forearm, bicep and torso, according to his arrest report. After fleeing the scene, Webb was involved in a vehicle collision that occurred at West Lake Mead Parkway and South Water Street, police said.

Police said that Webb was taken to the University Medical Center where his condition has since stabilized.

No officers were injured in the shooting, police said. An investigation remains ongoing.

The shooting marks the third police shooting in the Henderson Police Department’s jurisdiction this year, police said.

