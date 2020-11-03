83°F
Shootings

Henderson police investigate officer-involved shooting

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 3, 2020 - 12:21 pm
 

Henderson police are investigating a police shooting Tuesday afternoon.

Officers were involved in a shooting near North Stephanie Street and Wigwam Parkway, police said.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexisdford on Twitter.

