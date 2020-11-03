Henderson police investigate officer-involved shooting
Officers were involved in a shooting near North Stephanie Street and Wigwam Parkway, police said.
Henderson police are investigating a police shooting Tuesday afternoon.
Officers were involved in a shooting near North Stephanie Street and Wigwam Parkway, police said.
No other information was immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexisdford on Twitter.