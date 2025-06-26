Henderson police investigate officer-involved shooting in Las Vegas

The Henderson Police Department said it is investigating an officer-involved shooting Thursday morning in the southeast Las Vegas Valley.

The investigation is in the area of Florrie Avenue and East Viking Road. The police added that there is no danger to the public.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.