Shootings

Henderson police investigate officer-involved shooting in Las Vegas

Henderson Police Department (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @bizutesfaye
Henderson Police Department (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @bizutesfaye
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 26, 2025 - 8:03 am
 

The Henderson Police Department said it is investigating an officer-involved shooting Thursday morning in the southeast Las Vegas Valley.

The investigation is in the area of Florrie Avenue and East Viking Road. The police added that there is no danger to the public.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

