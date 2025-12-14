Henderson police investigate officer-involved shooting on Center Street

The Henderson Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Sunday morning in the 1000 block of Center Street.

Police said the shooting happened around 9:43 a.m. One suspect was transported to a local hospital. No officers were injured.

A media briefing detailing the event will be held at 2:15 p.m. No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

