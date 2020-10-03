Henderson police investigate shooting that left 1 hospitalized

Police were called at 5:30 p.m. to the 200 block of Gibson Avenue, near American Pacific Drive, after a report of a shooting, according to a release from the Henderson Police Department.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

One person was hospitalized after a shooting in Henderson on Friday evening.

One person was taken to a nearby hospital but injuries were unknown.

No one had been arrested as of Friday night, police said, and officers continued to investigate.

