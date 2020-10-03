75°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
logo-phone logo-tablet logo-pc
Shootings

Henderson police investigate shooting that left 1 hospitalized

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 2, 2020 - 11:11 pm
 

One person was hospitalized after a shooting in Henderson on Friday evening.

Police were called at 5:30 p.m. to the 200 block of Gibson Avenue, near American Pacific Drive, after a report of a shooting, according to a release from the Henderson Police Department.

One person was taken to a nearby hospital but injuries were unknown.

No one had been arrested as of Friday night, police said, and officers continued to investigate.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Shot fired as 2 struggle over gun on MGM casino floor
Shot fired as 2 struggle over gun on MGM casino floor
2
Teen fatally shot after fight over video game in northeast Las Vegas
Teen fatally shot after fight over video game in northeast Las Vegas
3
Raiders boss buys 6.3-acre plot in Henderson mountains for $6M
Raiders boss buys 6.3-acre plot in Henderson mountains for $6M
4
Trump’s visit to Las Vegas in limbo because of positive COVID test
Trump’s visit to Las Vegas in limbo because of positive COVID test
5
CCSD unions making plans for anticipated reopening of schools
CCSD unions making plans for anticipated reopening of schools
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST