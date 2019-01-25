Henderson police investigating after shooting leaves 1 critical

Henderson police are investigating a shooting that left a man in critical condition Thursday night in the 800 block of North Major Avenue.

Henderson police (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Henderson police are investigating a shooting that left a man in critical condition Thursday night.

Officers were called at about 8:05 p.m. to the 800 block of North Major Avenue, near East Warm Springs Road and East Lake Mead Parkway, after multiple reports of gunfire, Henderson Police Department spokesman Rod Pena said.

When police arrived they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound, Pena said. He was transported to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center in critical condition Thursday night.

Police have not identified a suspect in the shooting, Pena said.

Further information was not immediately available.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

800 North Major Avenue, Henderson, NV