Henderson police investigating officer-involved shooting

Henderson police were investigating an officer-involved shooting of an armed suspect early Tuesday at a sports bar near downtown.

Henderson police were investigating an officer-involved shooting of a suspect armed with a knife early Tuesday at a sports bar near downtown.

Police Lt. Kirk Moore said officers responded to to a report of “a disturbance” at the Bourbon Street Sports Bar, on the northeast corner of South Major Avenue and Boulder Highway, at approximately 6:30 a.m.

“Officers encountered a male approximately 40 years old who produced a knife, which resulted in the use of deadly force,” Moore told reporters at a briefing.

The man was transported to a local hospital and was in stable condition, Moore said.

It was the sixth officer-involved shooting this year in Henderson, he said.

At least 18 officers could be seen at the bar shortly before the briefing. The parking lot and back of the establishment were cordoned off with crime scene tape.

Vanita Sanders, who lives in a nearby apartment complex, said the bar is popular with senior citizens who live in the area.

“We have a lot of senior citizens in this area and they go there. That’s their entertainment,” she said. “It’s not good. I’m scared for the seniors.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Glenn Puit at gpuit@review-journal.com or 702-383-0390. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.