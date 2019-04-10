Henderson police involved in shooting in northeast Las Vegas

Henderson police were involved in a shooting while serving a search warrant in the northeast valley on Tuesday night. (Katelyn Newberg / Review-Journal)

(Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

Henderson police were involved in a shooting while serving a search warrant in the northeast valley on Tuesday night.

The shooting happened in the 6500 block of Curacao Drive, near Mt. Hood Street and East Carey Avenue, Henderson Police Department spokeswoman Katrina Rothmeyer said. Henderson police were in the Metropolitan Police Department’s jurisdiction because they were serving a search warrant.

No officers were injured, and a suspect had been taken into custody, she said.

Further information about the shooting was not immediately available.

This is the first shooting Henderson police have been involved in this year, according to records maintained by the Review-Journal.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.