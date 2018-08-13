Henderson police look for suspect in officer-involved shooting

A Henderson police officer shot at a vehicle that the driver used to strike two officers Sunday night. On Monday, police were searching for the suspected driver, 27-year-old Larry Calvert, and two women described as persons of interest.

Henderson police are searching for a suspect after an altercation Sunday night led to the city’s first police shooting of 2018.

At 8:10 p.m., an officer checked on three people after noticing suspicious activity on the 2600 block of Windmill Parkway, near Pecos Road, Henderson Police Department spokesman Rod Pena said. The man and two women ignored the officer’s initial commands, police said.

A second officer then arrived to help, police said. As officers approached the man, a fight started, Pena said.

The man, identified by police as 27-year-old Larry Calvert, entered the driver’s side of a black 1998 Toyota Camry with 26-year-old Marcella Levia seated in the front. Calvert drove over an officer’s foot near the Vons store and hit both officers while driving off, police said.

One of the officers fired his weapon multiple times at the vehicle, a Toyota with a California license plate number of 4BSC566, as it fled, police said.

At midday Monday, police were continuing to search for Calvert, Levia and another woman, 26-year-old Summer Waters, whom police said ran from the scene.

The women are considered persons of interest, while Calvert will face charges of battery with a deadly weapon against officers when he is found, police said.

The officers who were struck sustained minor injuries and were treated at the scene, Pena said. It’s unknown if Calvert or Levia were injured during the shooting, police said.

The name of the officer who shot at the suspects will be released 48 hours after the shooting. The officer is on paid leave during the investigation, police said.

This is the Henderson Police Department’s first police shooting of 2018. It is the sixth police shooting across the Las Vegas Valley since Aug. 4.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Henderson Police Department at 702-267-4911, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

A previous version of this article incorrectly stated that officers responded to a call and had an incorrect license plate number for the suspect’s car.

