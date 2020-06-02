Henderson police name 4 officers in Sunday shooting

Police said a person was shooting at officers after an attempted carjacking around 5:38 a.m. near the 10 block of West Horizon Ridge Parkway.

Henderson Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Henderson police released the names of four officers involved in a shooting Sunday morning.

A person was shooting at officers after an attempted carjacking around 5:38 a.m. near the 10 block of West Horizon Ridge Parkway, police said in a statement Tuesday afternoon.

The officers returned fire and arrested the subject near Tropicana Avenue and Decatur Boulevard, nearly 18 miles away.

The four officers identified by Henderson police were Sgt. Charles Hedrick, Sgt. Chad Atkin, Sgt. Craig Mancuso and officer Zachary Winningham.

Hedrick has been with the department since 2014 and had previously been named as the firing officer in a 2014 shooting that led to the death of Jessie Vigil.

Winningham has been with the department since 2017 and was previously named in a shooting that ended in the death of Ryan Yamasaki.

Atkin has been with the department since 1995, and Mancuso has been with the department since 2002.

All are assigned to the field operations bureau and have been placed on paid administrative leave.

The person arrested has not yet been identified.

