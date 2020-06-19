95°F
Shootings

Henderson police, NHP release video from officer-involved shooting

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 18, 2020 - 6:41 pm
 

Henderson police and the Nevada Highway Patrol released body-worn camera and dash-cam footage Thursday in the wake of an officer-involved shooting last month that led to the arrest of a Las Vegas woman.

Henderson officers were called to Horizon Drive and Horizon Ridge Parkway around 5:15 a.m. May 31 after at least two employees in a nearby shopping plaza called to report a woman had hit a man with a pipe or golf club, stolen his car and was waving a gun, according to Henderson Police Department Lt. Kirk Moore.

A previously released Henderson Police Department arrest report stated the man’s pelvis was shattered when the woman, later identified as 34-year-old Shanita Hearns, ran over him before driving off in his truck, sending police on an 18-mile chase, the Review-Journal reported.

During the pursuit, Henderson officers and Highway Patrol troopers fired at the woman various times after authorities say she attempted to shoot officers with a 9mm handgun. Dash-cam footage displayed Thursday shows Hearns apparently trying to strike an NHP trooper standing near the 215 Beltway and Windmill Parkway as she attempted to avoid the spikes the Highway Patrol had placed across the highway.

Henderson police and NHP had previously identified the seven officers who fired shots at Hearns.

The Henderson officers were identified as Sgt. Charles Hedrick, Sgt. Chad Atkin, Sgt. Craig Mancuso and officer Zachary Winningham. The NHP troopers were identified as Cesar Enriquez-Donate, 30, Kevin Provost, 37 and Kyle Sweeney, 23, who was riding along for training with Enriquez-Donate.

Hearns was arrested at Tropicana Avenue and Decatur Boulevard after an NHP trooper drove over the median to ram into the truck, Moore said.

She suffered a gunshot wound to the hand and was taken to University Medical Center for treatment of her injuries. Hearns was later booked at the Clark County Detention Center on suspicion of 20 charges, including four counts of attempted murder, six counts of assault with a deadly weapon, four counts of discharging a gun, one count of robbery with a deadly weapon, one count of burglary with a deadly weapon, two counts of battery with a deadly weapon, one count of disobeying the peace and one count of possession of a dangerous weapon by an incarcerated person, jail records show.

Hearns has one prior conviction in Las Vegas Justice Court for soliciting prostitution in 2004.

She is being held without bail pending a hearing on June 25.

Police are encouraging anyone with information related to the shooting to call 702-267-4911.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

THE LATEST