Henderson police officer who fired shot at suspects identified

Patrol officer Marc Rasmussen, 38, fired one round at the end of a short pursuit that ended when the suspects hit another police vehicle early Friday, police say.

The Henderson officer who shot at two suspects after a brief pursuit early Friday has been identified.

Patrol officer Marc Rasmussen, 38, has been employed with the Henderson Police Department since February 2015.

About 5 a.m. Friday, police said, Rasmussen stopped a 1995 Cadillac DeVille near West Atlantic and West Pacific avenues. During the traffic stop, he learned Robert Clark, 40, and his passenger, Courtney Ellis, 33, were both felony suspects wanted in connection with multiple burglaries and fraudulent activities.

Clark allegedly drove off, leading police on a short pursuit before crashing into a police vehicle on the 200 block of Bismark Way. Police said Rasmussen fired one round, but did not hit either suspect.

Clark and Ellis are being held at the Henderson Detention Center, where they face charges including burglary and conspiracy to commit burglary. Police said Clark also faces charges of battery with a deadly weapon and felony evading.

This is the first officer-involved shooting investigated by Henderson police this year. Rasmussen has been placed on routine administrative leave pending a review.

