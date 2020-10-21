Henderson police provide details on shooting of man after car chase

The kidnapping suspect who was shot multiple times by an officer last week was not armed, police said Wednesday.

The Henderson Police Department on Wednesday released additional information about a shooting last week where an officer injured a man who led police on a car chase.

About 6:10 p.m. Thursday, officers were called to East Lake Mead Parkway and North Boulder Highway after a man reported he had escaped a kidnapping, Lt. John Plunkett said. Police located the car, but the driver, David Flores Jr., refused to pull over and led officers on a 3-mile chase to Galleria Drive and Boulder Highway, police said.

The car was then involved in a crash with another vehicle, Plunkett said. It was initially reported that the suspect, later identified as Flores, got out of the car while holding a gun and one officer shot him multiple times, but further investigation determined that he was unarmed when he exited the car, Plunkett said.

The handgun believed used in the kidnapping, and that police initially believed the suspect was holding when he exited the car, had been thrown from the car and found in the road “along the path of the pursuit,” Plunkett said.

Flores was hospitalized and is in stable condition and expected to survive. Plunkett said he has been charged with first degree kidnapping with a deadly weapon, robbery with a deadly weapon, attempted robbery with a deadly weapon, assault on a protected person with a deadly weapon, driver disobeying a peace officer or endangering other persons or property, possession of a firearm with an altered or removed serial number, and ex-felon in possession of a firearm.

The officer involved in the shooting was not named, but Plunkett confirmed the officer is on administrative leave while the shooting is investigated.

Further details were not available, but Plunkett said more will be released next week.

Thursday’s shooting marked the fifth time this year a Henderson police officer shot at someone, according to records maintained by the Review-Journal. At this time last year, department officers had been involved in four shootings.

Thursday's shooting marked the fifth time this year a Henderson police officer shot at someone, according to records maintained by the Review-Journal. At this time last year, department officers had been involved in four shootings.