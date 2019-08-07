Henderson police release details about officer-involved shooting

Henderson police said they shot an unarmed 15-year-old boy Tuesday night during a robbery at a 7-Eleven.

Henderson police shot a man as he tried to flee after a robbery was reported at a 7-Eleven at Boulder Highway and Barrett Street, near Warm Springs Road on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019. (Katelyn Newberg / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Officers who responded to the reported robbery at 1453 Boulder Highway saw an “object” in the boy’s hand, but it was not a “deadly weapon,” said Henderson Lt. Kirk Moore during a Wednesday press conference. Police originally described the suspect as a male and clarified Wednesday that he was a teen.

The teen was shot in the arm and was expected to survive. Kirk said he has since been released from Henderson Hospital and was in custody Wednesday.

When officers arrived at the 7-Eleven, they found the teen and chased him across the street, police said Tuesday night. Only one officer fired a weapon, and no officers were injured.

Tuesday night marked the department’s third police shooting this year, none of which have been fatal, according to records maintained by the Review-Journal.

