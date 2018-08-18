Henderson police release officer-involved shooting video

Henderson police released body-worn camera footage Friday night of an officer shooting at a car that had just run over his foot. It was the first shooting by a Henderson police officer this year.

A screenshot from bodycam footage shows a Henderson police officer raising his gun to fire at a vehicle on August 12, 2018. (Henderson Police Department)

The shooting marked the first by a Henderson police officer this year.

The footage shows officer Eric Nielsen speaking with Larry Calvert, 27, in a grocery store parking lot of 2667 Windmill Parkway on Aug. 12, according to a Henderson Police Department release. Nielsen speaks with Calvert and Marcella Levia, 26, about 8:10 p.m. while they’re inside a 1998 Toyota Camry. Nielsen had approached them after noticing unspecified suspicious activity, the release said.

The body-worn camera footage was the first to be released by Henderson police as the department works to equip all of its officers with cameras by Sept. 1, spokesman Rod Pena said.

The video shows Nielsen as he determined Calvert gave false information about his identity. A second officer arrives, and Nielsen directs him to get behind the car.

“Am I arrested?” Calvert asks from the Camry’s driver’s seat.

“No, you’re not under arrest,” Nielsen replies. “Get your — if you take off, I’m gonna knock you the f—- out.”

Calvert starts the car, the release said, and the camera footage gets shaky as an altercation between Nielsen and Calvert ensues.

Calvert puts the Camry in reverse, which the release said pinned Nielsen between the open driver-side door and the car’s body.

The Camry ran over Nielsen’s foot as Calvert backed up the car, prompting Nielsen to fire three times at the car. The car also hit the second officer as it traveled in reverse, the release said.

The footage shows the Camry fleeing the scene as Nielsen appears to broadcast the vehicle’s license plate over the radio.

The officers sustained minor injuries and were treated at the scene.

Shortly before 5:30 p.m. Monday, a police task force found the Toyota on the 3000 block of Morning Wind lane in the northwest valley. A person who wasn’t involved in Sunday’s shooting left home in the car and was stopped by police. The driver told police that Levia and Calvert were in a home on Morning Wind.

The task force arrested Calvert on suspicion of battery with a deadly weapon against officers, police said.

Calvert was hospitalized with two gunshot wounds, police said. Levia, who was also hit by Calvert’s car, sustained survivable injuries, police said.

Nielsen is assigned to Henderson’s North Area Patrol Division and is on paid leave pending the investigation.

