Henderson police release video, audio from November shooting

The Henderson Police Department released 911 audio and body camera footage from a fatal officer-involved shooting from Nov. 20.

Henderson police investigate a shooting Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019. (James Schaeffer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Henderson Police Department on Monday released 911 audio and body camera footage from a fatal officer-involved shooting from Nov. 20.

In the 911 call, an employee at Pizza Hut, 1280 W. Warm Springs Road, reported that he had been shot and the suspect was in a nearby Hampton Inn parking lot with a gun.

When officers arrived, they found the 35-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest, but he had lost sight of the suspect, police said. The man was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center in critical condition, but was later upgraded to stable.

Officers Cody Watts and Robert Hennebeul were able to find the suspect, later identified as 18-year-old Kenneth Simeus Jr., walking northeast on a median in the middle of Marks Street near Warm Springs Road, according to Deputy Police Chief David Burns.

Body camera footage showed the officers yelling at Simeus to show his hands and get on the ground. According to Burns, Simeus immediately opened fire at the officers, and they shot back. Watts and Hennebeul were not injured.

Burns said two 9mm handguns were found at the scene, both of which had been stolen in separate burglaries. Investigators determined Simeus fired five shots at the officers, he said.

Simeus was treated on scene and taken to a local hospital, where he died, Burns said.

The Clark County coroner’s office had not determined his cause and manner of death as of Monday.

