Henderson police say officer got ‘laceration to his head’ after being hit by Jeep

Johnathan Gaston, who is accused of striking a Henderson Police Department sergeant with a stolen SUV, looks back at women who identified themselves as his girlfriend and best friend, while appearing in Henderson Justice Court Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Henderson Police investigate the scene of an officer involved shooting that injured an officer and a suspect on Lake Mead Parkway at Boulder Highway in Henderson Monday, Jan. 13, 2025. A sergeant was injured when struck by a stolen vehicle. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Henderson Police investigate the scene of an officer involved shooting that injured an officer and a suspect on Lake Mead Parkway at Boulder Highway in Henderson Monday, Jan. 13, 2025. A sergeant was injured when struck by a stolen vehicle. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Henderson Police Department released its full briefing on an officer-involved shooting in January, including the radio communication and body camera footage from the incident.

On Jan. 13, Sgt. Scott Alward fired his weapon at Johnathan Gaston, 43, after Gaston drove a black Jeep Liberty into him, police said.

The event began just before 1 p.m. when a Henderson automatic license plate reader detected a stolen license plate on the Jeep, Itzhak Henn, deputy chief of the department’s operations bureau, said in a video released Thursday.

Alward responded and found the Jeep in the parking lot of 120 E. Lake Mead Parkway. Gaston drove into Alward’s car, which sent Alward 65 feet from where he was initially hit, Henn said.

The Jeep then hit two other cars before getting out and going inside Chase Bank, where officers found him suffering from a gunshot wound to his right arm.

The briefing includes video of the officers responding to Gaston and treating his arm with a tourniquet.

In radio communication also shown in the briefing, Alward described having a “massive laceration to his head” and said he needed medical help outside of the Panda Express.

Gaston and the officer were both transported to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, Sgt. Daniel Medrano said in a previous briefing.

Alward needed 11 staples in his head, police said.

After treatment, Gaston was booked into the Henderson Detention Center on suspicion of one count of attempted murder with a deadly weapon, one count of resisting an officer with a deadly weapon, one count of a duty to stop at an accident resulting in injury, and one count of battery with a deadly weapon with substantial bodily harm.

Medrano said the Henderson Police Department will continue to investigate the incident and forward it to the chief of police.

