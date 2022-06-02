Henderson police seek help in investigation of highway shooting

Police said they are seeking the public’s help in the ongoing investigation into a highway shooting involving rival motorcycle gangs.

Justice of the Peace David Gibson Sr. presides during the initial court appearances of three Hells Angels bikers in Henderson Justice Court on Thursday, June 2, 2022. Russell Smith, 26, Stephen Alo, 46, and Richard Devries, 66, are suspects in a shooting between Hells Angels and rival Vagos bikers on Sunday on U.S. Highway 95, according to police. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Justice of the Peace David Gibson Sr. presides during the initial court appearances of three Hells Angels bikers in Henderson Justice Court on Thursday, June 2, 2022. Russell Smith, 26, Stephen Alo, 46, and Richard Devries, 66, are suspects in a shooting between Hells Angels and rival Vagos bikers on Sunday on U.S. Highway 95, according to police. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Henderson police said they are seeking the public’s help in the ongoing investigation into a highway shooting involving the Hells Angels and Vagos motorcycle gangs.

The shooting unfolded at 11:50 a.m. Sunday on U.S. Highway 95 near College Drive. Authorities said six members of the Vagos gang and one member of the Hells Angels gang were injured after the Hells Angels opened fire.

Police said they subsequently arrested three men affiliated with the Hells Angels — Russell Smith, 26, Stephen Alo, 46, and Richard Devries, 66 — on suspicion of attempted murder and other felonies.

On Thursday, police issued a news release saying they are continuing to seek “the public’s assistance with any further information or eyewitness accounts from those who may have witnessed the incident.”

Police urged tipsters to call Detective Dennis Ozawa at 702-267-4763 or 702-267-4911 or 311. Those who wish to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or visit the Crime Stoppers website.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.