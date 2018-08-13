Henderson police shoot at vehicle that hit 2 officers

A Henderson police officer shot at a vehicle that the driver used to strike two officers Sunday night, police said.

Officers were called at 8:10 p.m. about a suspicious vehicle at the Vons store on the 2600 block of Windmill Parkway, near Pecos Road, Henderson Police Department spokesman Rod Pena said.

As officers approached the driver, a fight started, Pena said. The driver attempted to drive off and hit two officers, he said. According to Pena, preliminary information indicates an officer fired one or two rounds at the vehicle.

The driver fled the scene and is at large, Pena said. A description of the driver was unavailable Sunday night.

The officers who were struck sustained minor injuries, Pena said. More information is expected to be released Monday, he said.

This is the sixth officer-involved shooting across the valley since Aug. 4.

