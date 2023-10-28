Henderson police shoot man who was wielding knife Friday night

The Henderson Police Department said officers shot a man who wielded a knife on Green Valley Parkway Friday night.

(Getty Images)

The Henderson Police Department released details on a police shooting that occurred Friday night on Green Valley Parkway.

At around 9:20 p.m., officers responded to a disturbance on the 2300 block of Green Valley Parkway.

According to a department press release, a 26-year-old man was vandalizing the inside of a house, while cutting himself with a knife.

The release said officers were confronted by the man outside of the house when they arrived.

The man was holding the knife “in a threatening manner” toward officers, and threatened a nearby civilian before police regained his attention, the release said.

Police tried to use tasers on the man, but the tasers did not work and then officers shot him.

The man was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries, according to Henderson police.

The man’s identity will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office after his next of kin is notified.

The shooting marks Henderson’s third police shooting this year.

Contact Mark Credico at mcredico@reviewjournal.com.