Henderson police shoot man wielding knife at sports bar
Henderson police were investigating an officer-involved shooting of an armed suspect early Tuesday at a sports bar near downtown.
Henderson police officers shot a man armed with a knife early Tuesday at a sports bar near downtown.
Police spokesman Rod Pena said officers responded to “a disturbance” at the Bourbon Street Sports Bar, at North Major Avenue and Boulder Highway, at about 6:30 a.m.
Officers found a 40-year-old man, later identified as Israel Valle-Lopez, in the parking lot, Pena said. He pulled a knife out after officers pushed him to the ground.
When the officers tried to take him into custody, Valle-Lopez tried to stab one of them, and the officers shot him, Pena said.
The man was taken to a hospital in stable condition, and no officers were injured, he said.
It was the sixth officer-involved shooting this year in Henderson. Pena said the officers involved were placed on administrative leave.
Vanita Sanders, who lives in a nearby apartment complex, said the bar is popular with senior citizens in the area.
“That’s their entertainment,” she said. “It’s not good. I’m scared for the seniors.”
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
