Henderson police shoot man wielding knife at sports bar

Henderson police were investigating an officer-involved shooting of an armed suspect early Tuesday at a sports bar near downtown.

Henderson police shot and wounded a man armed with a knife at Bourbon Street Sports Bar at Major Avenue and Boulder Highway on Tuesday morning, Dec. 10, 2019. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Henderson police officers shot a man armed with a knife early Tuesday at a sports bar near downtown.

Police spokesman Rod Pena said officers responded to “a disturbance” at the Bourbon Street Sports Bar, at North Major Avenue and Boulder Highway, at about 6:30 a.m.

Officers found a 40-year-old man, later identified as Israel Valle-Lopez, in the parking lot, Pena said. He pulled a knife out after officers pushed him to the ground.

When the officers tried to take him into custody, Valle-Lopez tried to stab one of them, and the officers shot him, Pena said.

The man was taken to a hospital in stable condition, and no officers were injured, he said.

It was the sixth officer-involved shooting this year in Henderson. Pena said the officers involved were placed on administrative leave.

Vanita Sanders, who lives in a nearby apartment complex, said the bar is popular with senior citizens in the area.

“That’s their entertainment,” she said. “It’s not good. I’m scared for the seniors.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

