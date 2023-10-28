63°F
Shootings

Henderson police shooting investigated in Green Valley

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 27, 2023 - 11:23 pm
 
(Getty Images)

A police shooting occurred on Green Valley Parkway Friday night, according to the Henderson Police Department.

The department announced on X that it is investigating a police shooting in the 2000 block of North Green Valley Parkway.

The department will hold a briefing at the scene, according to the social media post.

Henderson police are asking residents to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mark Credico at mcredico@reviewjournal.com.

