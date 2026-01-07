Henderson police provide details on shooting involving construction vehicle

The Henderson Police Department has identified officers who shot a man accused of ramming into their patrol cars in a stolen construction vehicle.

Henderson police investigate an officer involved shooting near the 600 block of Water Street on Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026. (Spencer Levering/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police released more details about the shooting at a briefing Wednesday.

Sgt. Lance Jaworski and Officer Megan Jacobs have been placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation into the Sunday shooting, which occurred in the 600 block of North Water Street, Henderson police said in a news release.

Capt. Haven Tillmon said officers were called in reference to a stolen vehicle and found a man driving a front loader construction vehicle stolen from a nearby construction project.

Tillmon said the officers later identified as Jaworski and Jacobs tried get the man to strop driving the front loader, but the man tried to run the officers over multiple times. The man then rammed the construction vehicle into police patrol cars, lodging them under the front loader, Tillmon said. That prompted the officers to shoot at the man, striking him once in the arm and once in the leg, Tillmon said.

Tillmon, Jaworski and Jacobs and the suspect were taken to hospitals with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Police have not yet identified the suspect. The shooting was the first involving a Henderson police officer in 2026, police said.

Jaworski has been employed at the Henderson Police Department since 2015 and Jacobs has been with the department since 2021, according to the release.

