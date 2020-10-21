80°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
voter-phone voter-tablet voter-pc
debate-phone debate-tablet debate-pc
Shootings

Henderson police to provide details on shooting of man after car chase

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 21, 2020 - 11:45 am
 

The Henderson Police Department on Wednesday will release additional information about a shooting last week when an officer injured a man who led police on a car chase.

About 6:10 p.m. Thursday, officers were called to East Lake Mead Parkway and North Boulder Highway after a man reported he had escaped a kidnapping, Lt. John Plunkett said following the shooting. Police located the car, but the driver refused to pull over and led officers on a 3-mile chase to Galleria Drive and Boulder Highway.

The car was then involved in a crash with another vehicle, Plunkett said. A man got out of the car while holding a gun, and one officer shot him multiple times.

The man who was shot was hospitalized, and Plunkett said on Thursday he will be arrested after he’s released. His condition was unclear Wednesday morning.

Further details about the alleged kidnapping were not immediately available.

Thursday marked the fifth time this year a Henderson police officer shot at someone, according to records maintained by the Review-Journal. At this time last year, department officers had been involved in four shootings.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Donald Trump’s odds to beat Joe Biden improve dramatically
Donald Trump’s odds to beat Joe Biden improve dramatically
2
Sisolak: No new restrictions despite surge in COVID-19 cases in Nevada
Sisolak: No new restrictions despite surge in COVID-19 cases in Nevada
3
Cold-weather gear might be handy as arctic front nears Las Vegas
Cold-weather gear might be handy as arctic front nears Las Vegas
4
Production car hits record 331 mph on highway outside Las Vegas
Production car hits record 331 mph on highway outside Las Vegas
5
Man records melee on pedestrian bridge in latest case of Strip violence
Man records melee on pedestrian bridge in latest case of Strip violence
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST