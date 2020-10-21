Henderson police to provide details on shooting of man after car chase

Henderson police will release additional information on Wednesday about a shooting last week when an officer injured a man who led police on a car chase.

Henderson Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Henderson Police Department on Wednesday will release additional information about a shooting last week when an officer injured a man who led police on a car chase.

About 6:10 p.m. Thursday, officers were called to East Lake Mead Parkway and North Boulder Highway after a man reported he had escaped a kidnapping, Lt. John Plunkett said following the shooting. Police located the car, but the driver refused to pull over and led officers on a 3-mile chase to Galleria Drive and Boulder Highway.

The car was then involved in a crash with another vehicle, Plunkett said. A man got out of the car while holding a gun, and one officer shot him multiple times.

The man who was shot was hospitalized, and Plunkett said on Thursday he will be arrested after he’s released. His condition was unclear Wednesday morning.

Further details about the alleged kidnapping were not immediately available.

Thursday marked the fifth time this year a Henderson police officer shot at someone, according to records maintained by the Review-Journal. At this time last year, department officers had been involved in four shootings.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.