Henderson police warned man not to go to house, footage shows

Henderson releases body-camera video from officer-involved shooting
Suspect Michael Fretheim, 33, is seen in a screenshot from an officer-worn video during an officer-involved shooting on June 20, 2024. (Henderson Police Department)
Henderson Police Department SWAT team officers arrive at the scene of an officer involved shooting near Sunset Road and Margarita Avenue Thursday, June 20, 2024, in Henderson, Nevada. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Henderson Police Department SWAT team officers arrive at the scene of an officer involved shooting near Sunset Road and Margarita Avenue Thursday, June 20, 2024, in Henderson, Nevada. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
The Henderson Police Department investigates an officer involved shooting in the area of Sunset Road and Margarita Avenue, Thursday, June 20, 2024, in Henderson, Nevada. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Churches, public invited to active shooter preparedness training
3 arrested in shooting death of teen in central Las Vegas
North Las Vegas gunman who killed 5 took ex-girlfriend hostage
Las Vegas police identify officer who shot knife-wielding man
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 27, 2024 - 5:52 pm
 
Updated June 27, 2024 - 8:15 pm

Henderson police officers were heard asking a man to stop walking toward a house in the moments before he was shot and wounded by a police officer, police body camera footage released Thursday showed.One apparent gunshot rings out near the end of the two-minute video released Tuesday, but is not shown on camera.

“I don’t want you to do something to yourself that you are going to regret, my friend,” an unidentified officer can be heard saying to the suspect. “Michael, don’t go to the front door of that house, my friend.”

Henderson police identified the man shot by police as 33-year-old Michael Fretheim.

Police were called to the 1800 block of Ward Drive around 9 a.m. on June 20 because Fretheim reportedly pointed a gun at someone at a home in the area, police said.

Fretheim ran from police and drew a gun during the chase, according to the Henderson Police Department.

Much of the video shows a man, whom police repeatedly addressed by the first name “Michael,” heading toward a house in an east Henderson neighborhood before a single shot is heard.

On the day of the shooting, police said in a news release that officers were able to contain Fretheim near the intersection of Margarita Avenue and Jefferson Boulevard, where the shooting occurred.

Fretheim has been booked on suspicion of two counts of assault with a deadly weapon, one count of resisting a public officer with a firearm, one count of possessing a firearm as a prohibited person and one count of obstructing a public officer.

Officer Tyler Travers was earlier identified by police as the shooter. He has been employed with the Henderson Police Department since December 2017, and is assigned to the Field Operations Bureau.

Travers has been placed on paid administrative leave, per department policy, police said.

The incident was the the second officer-involved shooting in Henderson in 2024.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

