Henderson shooting sends one to hospital, police say

Just before 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, police received a call about a shooting near the intersection of Burkholder Boulevard and North Major Avenue in Henderson, police said.

A shooting in Henderson on Tuesday sent one person to a local hospital, according to a news release from the Henderson Police Department.

After the shooting, police said, a vehicle with a female victim inside continued to travel until it stopped to meet with police in the 700 block of South Boulder Highway, a short drive from where the shooting was reported.

A vehicle believed to possibly be carrying the suspect “fled in an unknown direction” after the report of the shooting, police said.

Police said a female victim “sustained non-life-threatening” injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital by Henderson Fire Department medical personnel.

The incident is believed to be isolated, police said, with no ongoing threat to public safety. The Henderson Police Department will continue to investigate, the release said.

