Henderson SWAT officer shoots at suspect in northeast valley

Daniel Gana (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Henderson police were involved in a shooting while serving a search warrant in the northeast valley on Tuesday night. (Katelyn Newberg / Review-Journal)

Henderson police Lt. Kirk Moore said officers with the Southern Nevada Heroin Task Force shot at a man while serving a warrant on Tuesday, April 9, 2019. (Katelyn Newberg/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A Henderson police officer working on a heroin task force shot at a man Tuesday night as the unit served a search warrant in the northeast Las Vegas Valley, police said.

Henderson Police Department SWAT team members were serving the warrant on behalf of the task force about 8 p.m. at a home on the 6500 block of Curacao Drive, near Mt. Hood Street and East Carey Avenue, Henderson police Lt. Kirk Moore said.

The Southern Nevada Heroin Task Force is made up of Henderson officers, Metropolitan Police Department officers and Homeland Security Investigations officials.

While officers were completing serving the search warrant, a man approached the house with a handgun. The man ignored orders to drop the gun, and walked toward the entryway of the house when an officer fired shots at him, Moore said. He retreated but was quickly arrested.

Metro, who had jurisdiction over the man’s arrest, identified him Wednesday afternoon as 27-year-old Daniel Gana. He faces charges of assault on a protected person with a deadly weapon, jail records show.

It was unclear if Gana pointed the gun at officers, or how many shots were fired. He did not shoot at officers, and was not hit by gunfire, Moore said.

Moore said it was not known why the man was heading toward the house or if he had any connection to the case being investigated.

“I don’t have the details of that warrant but they were here on official business to serve that warrant,” Moore said.

The officer who pulled the trigger was a detective, according to a news release issued Wednesday. The detective has been placed on paid leave while the department investigates the shooting.

This is Henderson’s second police shooting of the year, the release said. A Henderson police detective named Brian Redsull and two Metropolitan Police Department detectives shot a man in January while attempting to arrest him on a warrant stemming from a shooting earlier that month.

