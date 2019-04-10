Henderson SWAT officers involved in northeast valley shooting

Henderson police Lt. Kirk Moore said officers with the Southern Nevada Heroin Task Force shot at a man while serving a warrant on Tuesday, April 9, 2019. (Katelyn Newberg/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Henderson police were involved in a shooting while serving a search warrant in the northeast valley on Tuesday night.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

Henderson officers with the Southern Nevada Heroin Task Force, who were serving a search warrant in the northeast valley, shot at a man Tuesday night, police said.

Henderson Police Department SWAT team members were serving the warrant on behalf of the task force around 8 p.m. Tuesday at a home on the 6500 block of Curacao Drive, near Mt. Hood Street and East Carey Avenue, Henderson police Lt. Kirk Moore said.

The heroin task force is made up of Henderson Police Department officers, Metropolitan Police Department officers and Homeland Security Investigations officials

While officers were finishing the search warrant, a man approached the house with a handgun. The man ignored orders to drop the gun, and walked toward the entryway of the house when officers shot at him, Moore said.

It was unclear if the man pointed the gun at officers, or how many shots were fired. The man did not shoot at officers, and was not hit by gunfire, Moore said. The man was then arrested.

Moore said it was not known why the man was heading toward the house or if he had ties to why officers were serving the warrant.

“I don’t have the details of that warrant but they were here on official business to serve that warrant,” Moore said.

This is the first shooting Henderson police have been involved in this year, according to records maintained by the Review-Journal.

