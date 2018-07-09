Henderson woman shot in head, left in burning apartment

Henderson police are asking for the public’s help in solving the shooting death of an 84-year-old woman last week.

Henderson police and fire officials were called to a fire at an apartment complex at 501 E. Lake Mead Parkway, near Boulder Highway. Google Street View.

The Rose de Lima Campus of the Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican hospital is shown at 102 E. Lake Mead Parkway in Henderson. (Bill Hughes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

At about 10:30 a.m. Friday, Henderson police and fire officials were called to a fire at an apartment complex at 501 E. Lake Mead Parkway, near Boulder Highway, according to a release.

Emergency personnel found the woman inside the burning apartment with trauma to her head and face, police said. She was taken to St. Rose Dominican Hospital, de Lima campus, where she was pronounced dead.

The Clark County coroner’s office identified the woman as Henderson resident Donna McElfresh. She died after she was shot in the head, the coroner’s office said.

This is the fifth homicide Henderson police have investigated this year.

Anyone with information may call the Henderson Police Department at 702-267-4750. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

