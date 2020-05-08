Highway Patrol troopers involved in fatal shooting in Jean

Nevada Highway Patrol troopers shot and killed an armed personThursday evening outside of an NHP substation in Jean. The shooting occurred after an earlier apparent road rage incident involving another driver on Interstate 15.

Law enforcement officials secure the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Jean on Thursday, May 7, 2020. (Dalton LaFerney/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The shooting occurred after an earlier apparent road rage incident involving another vehicle on Interstate 15, the Highway Patrol said.

At about 5:50 p.m. authorities received a call from a person who said they were being chased on I-15 by a person in a black Ford F-150 who brandished a firearm, NHP spokesman Travis Smaka said during a media briefing at the scene.

#breaking OIS I-15 at Exit 12 in Jean. Troopers are OK. PIO enroute, check back for updates on media staging area. No further details are available at this time. #ois #nhosocomm — NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) May 8, 2020

The two vehicles exited the interstate and drove to parking lot at the Nevada Highway Patrol substation in Jean, which is about 30 miles south of Las Vegas.

Smaka said two troopers inside the substation heard the vehicles pull in and exited the substation.

They saw the suspect get out of the Ford truck while brandishing a gun toward the other person involved in the apparent road rage dispute, Smaka said. Both troopers fired at the suspect, Smaka said.

It was unclear Thursday night whether the suspect pointed the firearm at the troopers before the shooting. Police also did not say what type of weapon the suspect carried.

No other injuries were reported.

The Highway Patrol will conduct a more formal news briefing about the shooting on Friday, Smaka said.

