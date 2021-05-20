Homeless man killed by shotgun blast in downtown Las Vegas shooting

Investigators believe the victim, a man in his 50s, “was a known homeless man who frequented the area,” the department said in a statement Thursday.

Metropolitan police investigate a homicide near the intersection of Marlin Avenue and 14th Street on Wednesday, May 19, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

A homeless man was killed by a shotgun blast Wednesday night in downtown Las Vegas, police said.

Officers were called at 10:26 p.m. to the 300 block of North 14th Street, near Stewart Avenue, after a person called police reporting a man found in the road, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ray Spencer.

The man, who was in his mid-50s, died at the scene, Spencer said. Investigators believe the man who was shot “was a known homeless man who frequented the area,” the department said in a statement Thursday.

The Clark County coroner’s office had not identified the man as of Thursday morning.

Spencer said investigators are searching for video footage because there weren’t any witnesses to the shooting.

Detectives said the man was shot once with a shotgun and then the shooter left. But Spencer said police don’t have a description of the shooter.

“At this point, we have very little to go on,” he said.

Anyone with information can call Metro homicide at 702-828-3521. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

