Homicide detectives investigating central Las Vegas shooting

Las Vegas homicide detectives are investigating after a man was shot early Tuesday morning at a central valley apartment complex.

Homicide detectives are investigating after a man suffered life-threatening injuries in a Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018, shooting at the Desert Garden condominiums, 1720 W. Bonanza Road.

Crime scene investigators arrive at the Desert Garden condominiums, 1720 W. Bonanza Road, after a man suffered life-threatening injuries in a Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018, shooting.

Police responded about 12:30 a.m. to reports of a shooting at the Desert Garden condominiums, 1720 W. Bonanza Road, where they found a man suffering a gunshot wound, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon said.

The man was hospitalized in critical condition, but homicide detectives were called in to investigate due to the extent of the man’s injuries.

As of 3 a.m., the shooter was not in custody.

