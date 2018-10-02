Hugs, prayers and tears mark Oct. 1 shooting anniversary in Las Vegas

How do you remember something no one is likely to ever forget?

Roni Ryner holds up a survivor flag outside of the lot where the One October shooting happened a year ago in Las Vegas, Monday, Oct. 1, 2018. Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Brittany Maldonado, left, and Alaina Laswell cry as they recount the One October shooting a year later outside of the lot where the shooting occurred in Las Vegas, Monday, Oct. 1, 2018. Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal

A #VegasStronger sign hangs outside of the lot where the One October shooting happened a year ago where members of the community are welcomed to write messages in Las Vegas, Monday, Oct. 1, 2018. Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal

The marquees on the Las Vegas Strip turn black to commemorate the One October shooting in Las Vegas, Monday, Oct. 1, 2018. Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Fiorela Contreras, left, and her children, from left, Marcell, 11, Aaron, 9, Maki, 7, Ezekiel, 7, of Las Vegas at the Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign on the one-year anniversary of the Oct. 1 Strip shooting. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Liafaith Fischer, facing, hugs Cindy Loveless, and Jamie Steele at the Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign on the one-year anniversary of the Oct. 1 Strip shooting. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Greg Haynes and Petie Barnum of Ventura at the Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign on the one-year anniversary of the Oct. 1 Strip shooting. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Family members of those killed in the Oct 1 shooting grieve while the names of their loved ones are read during a ceremony organized by the City of Las Vegas in conjunction with Get Outdoors Nevada on Monday, Oct. 1, 2018, at the Las Vegas Healing Garden, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Esther Reincker, left, and Mauricia Baca light candles for the 58 victims of the Oct 1 shooting at 10:05 p.m., the exact time the shooting began last year, during a ceremony organized by the City of Las Vegas in conjunction with Get Outdoors Nevada on Monday, Oct. 1, 2018, at the Las Vegas Healing Garden, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Family members of those killed in the Oct 1 shooting grieve while the names of their loved ones are read during a ceremony organized by the City of Las Vegas in conjunction with Get Outdoors Nevada on Monday, Oct. 1, 2018, at the Las Vegas Healing Garden, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

The new remembrance wall honoring victims of Oct 1 hosted by the City of Las Vegas in conjunction with Get Outdoors Nevada on Monday, Oct. 1, 2018, at the Las Vegas Healing Garden, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

The Las Vegas Healing Garden was packed for the dedication of the new remembrance wall honoring victims of Oct 1 hosted by the City of Las Vegas in conjunction with Get Outdoors Nevada on Monday, Oct. 1, 2018, at the Las Vegas Healing Garden, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

The Las Vegas Healing Garden was packed for the dedication of the new remembrance wall honoring victims of Oct 1 hosted by the City of Las Vegas in conjunction with Get Outdoors Nevada on Monday, Oct. 1, 2018, at the Las Vegas Healing Garden, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

The Las Vegas Healing Garden was packed for the dedication of the new remembrance wall honoring victims of Oct 1 hosted by the City of Las Vegas in conjunction with Get Outdoors Nevada on Monday, Oct. 1, 2018, at the Las Vegas Healing Garden, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Flowers are hung during the dedication of the new remembrance wall honoring victims of Oct 1 hosted by the City of Las Vegas in conjunction with Get Outdoors Nevada on Monday, Oct. 1, 2018, at the Las Vegas Healing Garden, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Route 91 Harvest festival survivor Kevin Williams hugs friend and fellow survivor, Karen Smith, of California, as they wait for the lights to dim at Mandalay Bay hotel-casino on the anniversary of the 1 October shooting in Las Vegas, Monday, Oct. 1, 2018. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Cristina Armington, from left, Azjhree Lee and Lizzie Lee, all friends of Brennan Lee Stewart, who died in the Oct. 1 shooting, hold a banner in honor of Stewart outside Mandalay Bay hotel-casino on the anniversary of the 1 October shooting in Las Vegas, Monday, Oct. 1, 2018. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Mandalay Bay hotel-casino on the anniversary of the 1 October shooting in Las Vegas, Monday, Oct. 1, 2018. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Oshia Collins-Waters, right, before the start of her wedding ceremony with Todd Wienke at Chapel of the Flowers in Las Vegas on Monday, Oct. 1, 2018. Todd was shot three times as he shielded Oshia soon after the shooting began the night of Oct. 1, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Bryce Cino, right, escorts his mother, Oshia Collins-Waters, down the aisle for her wedding ceremony with Todd Wienke at Chapel of the Flowers in Las Vegas on Monday, Oct. 1, 2018. Todd was shot three times as he shielded Oshia soon after the shooting began the night of Oct. 1, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Oshia Collins-Waters, left, puts a ring on the finger of Todd Wienke during their wedding ceremony at Chapel of the Flowers in Las Vegas on Monday, Oct. 1, 2018. Todd was shot three times as he shielded Oshia soon after the shooting began the night of Oct. 1, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Oshia Collins-Waters, left, kisses Todd Wienke during their wedding ceremony at Chapel of the Flowers in Las Vegas on Monday, Oct. 1, 2018. Todd was shot three times as he shielded Oshia soon after the shooting began the night of Oct. 1, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Todd and Oshia Wienke make their grand entrance for their wedding reception at Tahiti Village in Las Vegas on Monday, Oct. 1, 2018. Todd was shot three times as he shielded Oshia soon after the shooting began the night of Oct. 1, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Todd and Oshia Wienke listen before a performance by country musician Sam Riddle during their wedding reception at Tahiti Village in Las Vegas on Monday, Oct. 1, 2018. Todd was shot three times as he shielded Oshia soon after the shooting began the night of Oct. 1, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Country musician Sam Riddle, center, greets Todd and Oshia Wienke during their wedding reception at Tahiti Village in Las Vegas on Monday, Oct. 1, 2018. Todd was shot three times as he shielded Oshia soon after the shooting began the night of Oct. 1, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

U.S. Sen. Dean Heller, R-Nevada, watches as his wife Lynne donates blood at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Monday, Oct. 1, 2018, during a blood drive to commemorate the Oct. 1 shooting. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Renea Thomas, assistant donor care supervisor, scans donated blood at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Monday, Oct. 1, 2018, during a blood drive to commemorate the Oct. 1 shooting. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Ivan Puzon, donor care specialist, draws blood from Kelly Messing at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Monday, Oct. 1, 2018, during a blood drive to commemorate the Oct. 1 shooting. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Golden Knights defenseman Colin Miller donates blood at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Monday, Oct. 1, 2018, during a blood drive to commemorate the Oct. 1 shooting. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

St. Rose Dominican Hospital employees pray during the dedication of a light sculpture, in commemoration of the Oct. 1 shooting, on Monday, Oct. 1, 2018, in Henderson. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

St. Rose Dominican Hospital employees unveil a light sculpture, in commemoration of the Oct. 1 shooting, on Monday, Oct. 1, 2018, in Henderson. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Barbara Kordestani, right, a register nurse at St. Rose Dominican Hospital, weeps during the dedication of a light sculpture, in commemoration of the Oct. 1 shooting, on Monday, Oct. 1, 2018, in Henderson. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Vegas Golden Knights player Nate Schmidt (88) poses with Randi Sloan, left, and Kaitlyn Rogers during a ceremony honoring members of Community Ambulance ÒThe 21,Ó for their courage under fire, exceptional care for patients and resilience in the wake of the Route 91 festival shooting on the Las Vegas Strip. The medical team members were dispatched to the country music concert or were already on site. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Cheryl Davis and her daughter Sydney of Las Vegas visit with Rafael Sarabia of Mountain Springs on the corner of Giles Street and Mandalay Bay Road near the Route 91 Harvest Festival site Monday, Oct. 1, 2018, on the one-year anniversary of the Oct. 1 Strip shooting. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Mynda Smith, sister of Route 91 victim Neysa Tonks, center, and her parents, Debbie and Chris Davis, are ready to release a dove during a 1 October sunrise remembrance ceremony at the Clark County Government Center Amphitheater in downtown Las Vegas, Monday, Oct. 1, 2018, to honor the lives of the 58 victims who were lost last year. Chitose Suzuki Las Vegas Review-Journal @chitosephoto

Attendees pray during a prayer vigil in remembrance of Oct. 1 shooting victims in front of Las Vegas City Hall in Las Vegas, Monday, Oct. 1, 2018. Chitose Suzuki Las Vegas Review-Journal @chitosephoto

Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo, center, salutes during the national anthem with Mynda Smith, sister of Route 91 victim Neysa Tonks, left, and Gov. Brian Sandoval, right, during a 1 October sunrise remembrance ceremony at the Clark County Government Center Amphitheater in downtown Las Vegas, Monday, Oct. 1, 2018, to honor the lives of the 58 victims who were lost last year. Chitose Suzuki Las Vegas Review-Journal @chitosephoto

The first ceremony began just after dawn Monday, when 58 doves carried the victims’ names into the sky.

The last of them ended well after dark, as the 58 names were recited at the Las Vegas Community Healing Garden downtown and hundreds of people joined hands along the Strip to circle the Route 91 Harvest festival grounds with a chain of humanity.

In between, there were vigils, dedications, donation drives and even a wedding as the community turned out in force to mark the first anniversary of the Oct. 1 shooting.

Residents shared hugs, somber remembrances and smiles as “Vegas Strong” signs throughout the city served as a reminder of the valley’s resolve.

Survivors from out of town returned to Las Vegas by the thousands to share the day with the only other people who truly understand what they went through. It was a reunion for graduates of the unimaginable.

“I came back because it’s time to heal,” said Beverly King of Malone, New York, who escaped with her niece — uninjured but forever changed — when the shots rang out at the festival. “I needed to come back here to honor those people who didn’t make it home, those folks who lost more than I did.”

Jessica Mount traveled from San Dimas, California, with her husband, Brian, and their two young children to spend the anniversary in Las Vegas.

She still carries a bullet fragment in her foot from the shooting.

“It does help me a lot, because a lot of people don’t know about it,” Mount said as she toured the Route 91 exhibit at the Clark County Museum. “Coming here and seeing this matters so much to me.”

The day began with a sunrise remembrance at the Clark County Government Center, where Gov. Brian Sandoval, Sheriff Joe Lombardo and others spoke in memory of those killed in the attack.

“There are two choices, to give up or to lift others up,” Lombardo said. “We chose the latter.”

The event ended with 58 seconds of silence and the release of the 58 doves.

A few hours later, more than 200 people gathered for an emotional prayer vigil on the steps of Las Vegas City Hall.

Elsewhere, people sought to mark the day with acts of good.

University Medical Center and the blood services company Vitalant teamed up for an all-day blood drive at the Las Vegas Convention Center, while several players from the Golden Knights presented medals of valor to 21 members of the Community Ambulance medical team who were at the festival when the shooting started.

At the “Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas” sign, city resident Matt Covert brought his daughters Lily, 9, and Audrey, 6, to see the memorial that recently returned to the site. The two girls wore “Vegas Strong” T-shirts made by a friend of their mom’s who survived the concert last year.

The three sat quietly on artificial turf, taking in the heart-shaped tributes decorated with photos of the victims.

“I was hesitant to bring them down to it. I don’t really know how to explain it to them,” the girls’ father said. “I wasn’t there, so I kind of feel like I shouldn’t be here. But it just feels right to come down here, pay our respects.”

Later, under a fiery sunset that seemed tailor-made for the occasion, a crowd of hundreds gathered to dedicate a new memorial wall to the victims at the healing garden downtown.

Then at 10:05 p.m., one year to the minute after the first shots rang out, the names of the fallen were read aloud, one by one.

Contact Henry Brean at hbrean@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0350. Follow @RefriedBrean on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writers Blake Apgar, Jessie Bekker, Natalie Bruzda, Rachel Crosby, Michael Scott Davidson, Meghin Delaney, Bill Dentzer, Jeff German, Wade Tyler Millward and John Przybys contributed to this report.