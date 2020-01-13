I-15 offramp in Las Vegas reopens after shooting

The I-15 offramp at westbound Spring Mountain had been closed while the Nevada Highway Patrol investigated a shooting Sunday evening.

Las Vegas police (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Interstate 15 offramp at westbound Spring Mountain reopened just before 7:30 p.m., according to a tweet from the Regional Transportation Commission.

The offramp was closed Sunday evening while the Nevada Highway Patrol investigated a shooting.

Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jeff Stuart said the victim suffered nonlife-threatening injuries.

No further information was available, and Highway Patrol was not immediately available for comment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

