I-15 slaying victim remembered in vigil: ‘A good soul’
Over 100 people gathered at a northwest Las Vegas park on Saturday to remember a 21-year-old man who was found shot to death in a vehicle on Interstate 15 in North Las Vegas.
Jaime Zamora Gamez, according to police and the Clark County coroner’s office, was driving a pickup truck along I-15 with Joseph De Luna, 28, in the passenger seat in the early morning hours of March 2 after a night of partying.
De Luna, 28, told police he shot Gamez because he became “concerned for his welfare,” according to a North Las Vegas Police Department arrest report. De Luna faces one count of open murder with a deadly weapon.
At a vigil and balloon-release memorial at Mountain Crest Park that began late Saturday afternoon, friends and family remembered Gamez as a young man with a bright future in front of him.
Las Vegas resident Tiffany McNeill, who worked with Gamez at a construction company, called him “a great young man.”
“My last conversation with him was about him wanting me to go dancing because his band was going to be playing,” McNeill said.
She said Gamez played the accordion in the band and loved music.
“He was a good soul,” McNeill said. “He had a kind heart. I wanted to be here today to show his family how much he was loved. He was never negative, always a positive person. He was a son to me.”
Judy Thompson, of North Las Vegas, fought tears back as she remembered her friend. Gamez’s loved ones have described their confusion with the circumstances that led to his death.
De Luna told police Gamez was his “friend,” though Thompson said Gamez “barely knew” De Luna.
“He was asking people if they needed help,” Thompson said. “I’m hurt. I’m curious about what happened because that wasn’t at all like him. I hope the court system has justice.”
At the vigil, a table featured “Share a Memory” cards next to boxes where attendees could put their thoughts. Framed photos showed Gamez, often smiling and often while wearing a cowboy hat.
Most at the vigil wore T-shirts in remembrance of Gamez. They showed a photo of him — with his cowboy hat on — featuring the words “In Loving Memory.”
Next to the table was a collection of white balloons, which were released at dusk.
“The kid was loved beyond words,” McNeill said. “Great kid.”
