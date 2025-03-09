I-15 slaying victim remembered in vigil: ‘A good soul’

Over 100 people gathered at a northwest Las Vegas park on Saturday to remember a 21-year-old man who was found shot to death in a vehicle on Interstate 15 in North Las Vegas.

Loved ones comfort each other during a candle-lighting ceremony and balloon release to commemorate the life of Jaime Zamora on Saturday, March 8, 2025 in Mountain Crest Park, Las Vegas, NV. Zamora, 21, was shot to death in a vehicle on I-15 on March 2. Zamora, who played the accordion, was remembered for “his love of music, his generous heart and his unwavering loyalty to who he was,” according to the GoFundMe fundraiser set up for his family. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

LAS VEGAS, NV - MARCH 8, 2025: Loved ones gather for a candle-lighting ceremony and balloon release to commemorate the life of Jaime Zamora on Saturday, March 8, 2025 in Mountain Crest Park, Las Vegas, NV. Zamora, 21, was shot to death in a vehicle on I-15 on March 2. Zamora, who played the accordion, was remembered for “his love of music, his generous heart and his unwavering loyalty to who he was,” according to the GoFundMe fundraiser set up for his family. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

LAS VEGAS, NV - MARCH 8, 2025: Loved ones gather for a candle-lighting ceremony and balloon release to commemorate the life of Jaime Zamora on Saturday, March 8, 2025 in Mountain Crest Park, Las Vegas, NV. Zamora, 21, was shot to death in a vehicle on I-15 on March 2. Zamora, who played the accordion, was remembered for “his love of music, his generous heart and his unwavering loyalty to who he was,” according to the GoFundMe fundraiser set up for his family. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

“Long live Jaime” is emblazoned on the backs of shirts at a candle-lighting ceremony and balloon release to commemorate the life of Jaime Zamora on Saturday, March 8, 2025 in Mountain Crest Park, Las Vegas, NV. Zamora, 21, was shot to death in a vehicle on I-15 on March 2. Zamora, who played the accordion, was remembered for “his love of music, his generous heart and his unwavering loyalty to who he was,” according to the GoFundMe fundraiser set up for his family. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Juan Carillo writes a message to Jaime Zamora during a candle-lighting ceremony and balloon release to commemorate the life of Zamora on Saturday, March 8, 2025 in Mountain Crest Park, Las Vegas, NV. Carillo knew Jaime from childhood; they were practically family, Carillo said. “He was a good kid,” Carillo said. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A loved one comforts Jennifer Zamora during a candlelight vigil and balloon release to commemorate Zamora’s brother, Jaime Zamora, on Saturday, March 8, 2025 at Mountain Crest Park in Las Vegas, NV. Zamora, who was remembered for his love of music, generosity, and loyalty, was shot to death on I-15 on March 2. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

An attendee wears a shirt with a picture of Jaime Zamora on it during a candlelight vigil and balloon release commemorating him on Saturday, March 8, 2025 at Mountain Crest Park in Las Vegas, NV. Zamora, who was remembered for his love of music, generosity, and loyalty, was shot to death on I-15 on March 2. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Prayer candles and photos sit on a picnic table during a candlelight vigil and balloon release to commemorate Jaime Zamora on Saturday, March 8, 2025 at Mountain Crest Park in Las Vegas, NV. Zamora, who was remembered for his love of music, generosity, and loyalty, was shot to death on I-15 on March 2. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Jaime Zamora Gamez, according to police and the Clark County coroner’s office, was driving a pickup truck along I-15 with Joseph De Luna, 28, in the passenger seat in the early morning hours of March 2 after a night of partying.

De Luna, 28, told police he shot Gamez because he became “concerned for his welfare,” according to a North Las Vegas Police Department arrest report. De Luna faces one count of open murder with a deadly weapon.

At a vigil and balloon-release memorial at Mountain Crest Park that began late Saturday afternoon, friends and family remembered Gamez as a young man with a bright future in front of him.

Las Vegas resident Tiffany McNeill, who worked with Gamez at a construction company, called him “a great young man.”

“My last conversation with him was about him wanting me to go dancing because his band was going to be playing,” McNeill said.

She said Gamez played the accordion in the band and loved music.

“He was a good soul,” McNeill said. “He had a kind heart. I wanted to be here today to show his family how much he was loved. He was never negative, always a positive person. He was a son to me.”

Judy Thompson, of North Las Vegas, fought tears back as she remembered her friend. Gamez’s loved ones have described their confusion with the circumstances that led to his death.

De Luna told police Gamez was his “friend,” though Thompson said Gamez “barely knew” De Luna.

“He was asking people if they needed help,” Thompson said. “I’m hurt. I’m curious about what happened because that wasn’t at all like him. I hope the court system has justice.”

At the vigil, a table featured “Share a Memory” cards next to boxes where attendees could put their thoughts. Framed photos showed Gamez, often smiling and often while wearing a cowboy hat.

Most at the vigil wore T-shirts in remembrance of Gamez. They showed a photo of him — with his cowboy hat on — featuring the words “In Loving Memory.”

Next to the table was a collection of white balloons, which were released at dusk.

“The kid was loved beyond words,” McNeill said. “Great kid.”

