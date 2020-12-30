‘I thought he was going for a gun,’ officer says before shooting man

An officer is on administrative leave after shooting a man in a store in Lake Havasu City, Arizona, according to a statement from the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office.

Sgt. Brian Jacobs fired one shot, hitting Jon Douglas, 29, in the abdomen inside a store on the 1700 block of Kiowa Avenue in Lake Havasu City, the Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

Douglas was wanted on felony arrest warrants, police said. Video footage released by the office shows Jacobs locating Douglas, who attempts to run away. Another officer catches Douglas as Jacob fires one round within a foot of Douglas.

“I thought he was going for a gun,” Jacobs said in the video.

“I don’t have a gun,” Douglas is heard saying.

Jacobs has been employed by the Lake Havasu City Police Department for 13 years, police said.

Douglas was hospitalized and later released while in custody. Officers confirmed he did not have a weapon on him at the time of the shooting. It was unclear what charges he faced.

The shooting remains under investigation.

