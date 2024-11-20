In 911 call, man killed by police said attacker was ‘going to kill everyone’

Brandon Durham, 43, begged officers to “send someone ASAP,” minutes before being shot.

Man shot dead by Las Vegas officer had called 911 to report break-in, police say

In a frame grab from a body-worn camera video provided by the Metropolitan Police Department, an intruder identified as Alejandra Boudreaux left, and Brandon Durham are seen struggling over a knife before Durham was shot by Officer Alexander Bookman on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Metropolitan Police Department)

During a 911 call, a man killed by Las Vegas police said the person who broke into his home was “going to kill everyone” and begged officers to “send someone ASAP.”

Brandon Durham, 43, was shot and killed by Metropolitan Police Department Officer Alexander Bookman on Nov. 12 after reporting that an unknown person was throwing bricks into the windows of his home.

When Metro arrived on the scene, they found Durham struggling with that person over a knife. Bookman commanded the two to drop the weapons.

In less than two seconds, the officer fired six shots at Durham, who died at the scene.

Police later identified the person who broke into the home as 31-year-old Alejandra Boudreaux. Boudreaux was not hit in the gunfire and was arrested on a series of charges, including one count of home invasion with a deadly weapon, one count of child abuse, and one count of assault with a deadly weapon.

In a 16-minute long 911 call, Durham described the break-in as it happened.

“They’re all around the sides of my house,” Durham said. “Hurry the f—- up.”

During a press briefing, police said that initial calls reported that two people were entering the home. However, through later investigations, police found one person, Boudreaux, responsible.

In interviews with reporters, Durham’s family said they did not know why Boudreaux was inside the home. But court records indicate that Durham and Boudreaux had a casual sexual relationship.

Durham’s 911 call came through around 12:45 a.m. Between irregular panting, Durham told the dispatcher that he did not have a gun. He said he was inside his home with his daughter and a friend.

