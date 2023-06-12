79°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Shootings

Jail call ties 2nd suspect to middle school shooting

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 12, 2023 - 11:09 am
 
Adrian Rios (Metropolitan Police Department)
Adrian Rios (Metropolitan Police Department)

A jail call from a teen charged with shooting a Las Vegas middle school security monitor led to the arrest of his older brother, police said.

Adrian Rios, 20, was charged Thursday with five counts of attempted murder, four counts of assault with a deadly weapon and three counts of discharging a gun into a prohibited area.

Police said Rios was driving a silver Nissan Altima registered to his mother when he picked up his 18-year-old brother, Jessie Rios, from Sunrise Mountain High School around 12:10 p.m. on May 8, according to an arrest report from the Metropolitan Police Department.

About 20 minutes later, police said, Jessie Rios shot at another vehicle from the passenger side of the Altima near Von Tobel Middle School, at 2436 N. Pecos Road. A stray bullet injured a campus security monitor, police said.

After his arrest, the younger Rios was recorded on a call from inside Clark County Detention Center speaking to his older brother on May 9, according to the arrest report. Police said Jessie Rios told his brother “we” messed up.

“Adrian tells Jessie he does not know why he wasn’t arrested since ‘they got us on video’,” detectives wrote in the report.

Adrian Rios refused to speak to police when he was arrested, the report stated. He is being held on $100,000 bail and is expected to appear in court again Tuesday.

If he posts bail, he is ordered to stay away from the middle school, the victim and any weapons. He was served a notice Thursday that prosecutors could present the case to a grand jury for indictment.

Jessie Rios is scheduled to appear in court June 22, according to court records.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Grande closing: Regulars lament end of a Summerlin Starbucks
Grande closing: Regulars lament end of a Summerlin Starbucks
2
Knights star expected to play in Game 5 against Panthers
Knights star expected to play in Game 5 against Panthers
3
Mansion built by famed football walk-on lists for $7M
Mansion built by famed football walk-on lists for $7M
4
CARTOON: Another shoe falls
CARTOON: Another shoe falls
5
Three killed after stolen car hits pickup truck in North Las Vegas
Three killed after stolen car hits pickup truck in North Las Vegas
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
The Las Vegas Strip is seen in an aerial photo taken Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019. (L.E. Baskow/Las ...
Man shot, killed on Strip
By / RJ

Police found the unidentified man dead in a room in the 3800 block of Las Vegas Boulevard South early Sunday afternoon.

More stories
Police arrest 17-year-old suspect in drive-by shooting of 2 kids
Police arrest 17-year-old suspect in drive-by shooting of 2 kids
2nd teen booked in Las Vegas shooting of 2 children
2nd teen booked in Las Vegas shooting of 2 children
Man accused of killing uncle, lived with body for 2 days
Man accused of killing uncle, lived with body for 2 days
Man faces murder charge for 2021 slaying at Strip motel
Man faces murder charge for 2021 slaying at Strip motel
Teen held without bail in killing
Teen held without bail in killing
Teen to be tried as adult in fatal NLV shooting
Teen to be tried as adult in fatal NLV shooting