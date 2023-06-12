Jail call ties 2nd suspect to middle school shooting

A jail call from a teen charged with shooting a Las Vegas middle school security monitor led to the arrest of his older brother, police said.

Adrian Rios (Metropolitan Police Department)

Adrian Rios, 20, was charged Thursday with five counts of attempted murder, four counts of assault with a deadly weapon and three counts of discharging a gun into a prohibited area.

Police said Rios was driving a silver Nissan Altima registered to his mother when he picked up his 18-year-old brother, Jessie Rios, from Sunrise Mountain High School around 12:10 p.m. on May 8, according to an arrest report from the Metropolitan Police Department.

About 20 minutes later, police said, Jessie Rios shot at another vehicle from the passenger side of the Altima near Von Tobel Middle School, at 2436 N. Pecos Road. A stray bullet injured a campus security monitor, police said.

After his arrest, the younger Rios was recorded on a call from inside Clark County Detention Center speaking to his older brother on May 9, according to the arrest report. Police said Jessie Rios told his brother “we” messed up.

“Adrian tells Jessie he does not know why he wasn’t arrested since ‘they got us on video’,” detectives wrote in the report.

Adrian Rios refused to speak to police when he was arrested, the report stated. He is being held on $100,000 bail and is expected to appear in court again Tuesday.

If he posts bail, he is ordered to stay away from the middle school, the victim and any weapons. He was served a notice Thursday that prosecutors could present the case to a grand jury for indictment.

Jessie Rios is scheduled to appear in court June 22, according to court records.

