Jail records identify man shot by Las Vegas police

It was unclear how many times the man was shot. He was taken Saturday night to University Medical Center.

Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Jail records identified a man who was shot by Las Vegas police Saturday.

Steven Michael Trovato, 37, was booked Sunday into the Clark County Detention Center on charges of drug trafficking, assault on a protected person with a deadly weapon and being a prohibited person in possession of a gun, according to jail records.

Trovato was stopped around 7:30 p.m. Saturday near Serene Avenue and Haven Street, just east of Las Vegas Boulevard South while police were responding to a call of a suspicious person, Metropolitan Police Department Capt. Carlos Hank said at the time.

Two officers opened fire after Trovato pulled out a gun, Hank said.

It was unclear how many times Trovato was struck. He was taken Saturday night to University Medical Center.

Trovato has prior charges dating back to 2004, when court records show he occasionally used the alias Paul Joseph Trovato. He pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell in 2016 and attempted battery with substantial bodily harm in 2018.

Both cases resulted in a minimum sentence of one year in the Nevada Department of Corrections, according to Clark County District Court records.

A warrant was issued for Trovato’s arrest in July after he did not appear for court in a third district court case. He was indicted in May on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm and trafficking a controlled substance.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.