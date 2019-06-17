Jail records link robbery suspect to Las Vegas police shooting

A 39-year-old man has been identified as a robbery suspect in a Las Vegas police shooting Friday night near a west valley gas station.

Las Vegas police investigate an officer-involved shooting in the area of West Sahara Avenue and South Hualapai Way on Friday, June 14, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

A robbery suspect has been identified in a Friday night police shooting in the west valley.

Booking and jail records link Joseph John Delucco Jr., 39, to the shooting on the 10000 block of West Sahara Avenue, near South Hualapai Way. He was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on counts of robbery with a deadly weapon and first-degree kidnapping with a deadly weapon, the records say.

He was also booked on counts of carrying a concealed weapon without a permit and possession of a weapon by a prohibited person.

About 9:40 p.m. Friday, Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to a Rebel gas station at the west valley intersection on a report of a man pointing a gun at another person, Capt. Nichole Splinter said at the scene.

When officers arrived, they saw someone matching the man’s description leaving another business, she said. Officers called out to him, but he ran away.

He turned toward police after a short chase, and “reached in his waist area,” a Metro release said. One officer shot him.

He was arrested and hospitalized at University Medical Center. His condition remained unclear Sunday evening.

It wasn’t clear how many times the officer fired or whether the man pointed a weapon at police.

Metro is expected to release the officer’s name Sunday night and provide more information at a news conference later this week.

The shooting marked Metro’s 10th police shooting this year.

Delucco Jr. has a status check scheduled for Tuesday in Las Vegas Justice Court, according to court records.

