Judge rules that Las Vegas shooter’s Nevada homes may be sold

Families of the 58 people killed in the Las Vegas mass shooting stand to collect about $758,000 from the sale of the gunman’s two Nevada homes after a Clark County judge on Thursday allowed them to be listed.

The Mesquite home was valued at an estimated $367,000, according to appraisal documents. The Reno home was valued at an estimated $391,500.

But records note that the estimates are “based upon the extraordinary assumption that the value of the property will not be affected by any negative stigma due to the infamous actions of the owner.”

The properties will be listed for sale in both Clark and Washoe counties until July 23. At that time, the highest bid for each property will be presented to a judge for approval of sale, should no one outbid the offers in court.

It remains unclear whether Stephen Paddock’s other assets — including his vehicle, his weapons and the balance of his bank accounts — will be released from investigative custody and sold or distributed. A hearing on the matter is set for September.

“There wasn’t much left after the authorities went in there,” Larry Bertsch, the man who documented an inventory of Paddock’s estate, said in court Thursday. “We’re going to take the good furniture and put it on consignment so we can get something out of that. The other stuff that has no value, we are going to dispose of because it clutters the property.”

When Paddock died, he had no will, so his mother became his sole heir by default. But she wanted nothing to do with his assets.

Instead, she signed a document in March that transferred all of Paddock’s assets “to the estates of the victims who died as a result of the October 1st Las Vegas shooting, in equal shares.”

