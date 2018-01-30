Shootings

Judge unseals more records from Las Vegas shooting investigation

By David Ferrara Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 30, 2018 - 10:47 am
 
Updated January 30, 2018 - 10:52 am

A judge on Tuesday unsealed nearly 300 pages of search warrant records related to an investigation into the Route 91 Harvest festival massacre.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal, along with other media outlets, sought the ruling from District Judge Elissa Cadish.

“The court correctly recognized the presumption of public access to records, even when a mass tragedy occurs,” Review-Journal attorney Maggie McLetchie said.

Authorities in Las Vegas have said that while Stephen Paddock acted alone in killing 58 people at the music festival on Oct. 1 before killing himself in his Mandalay Bay suite, possible criminal charges are still being investigated.

Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo has said he expects a final report on the shooting to be released before the end of 2018.

This is a develping story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Ferrara at dferrara@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-1039. Follow @randompoker on Twitter.

