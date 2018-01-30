Judge unseals more records from Las Vegas shooting investigation

A judge on Tuesday unsealed nearly 300 pages of search warrant records related to an investigation into the Route 91 Harvest festival massacre.

Scene's from day after the Route 91 Harvest shooting in Las Vegas October 2, 2017. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal

The Las Vegas Review-Journal, along with other media outlets, sought the ruling from District Judge Elissa Cadish.

“The court correctly recognized the presumption of public access to records, even when a mass tragedy occurs,” Review-Journal attorney Maggie McLetchie said.

Authorities in Las Vegas have said that while Stephen Paddock acted alone in killing 58 people at the music festival on Oct. 1 before killing himself in his Mandalay Bay suite, possible criminal charges are still being investigated.

Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo has said he expects a final report on the shooting to be released before the end of 2018.

