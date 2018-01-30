Judge unseals more records from Las Vegas shooting investigation

A judge on Tuesday unsealed nearly 300 pages of search warrant records related to an investigation into the Route 91 Harvest festival massacre.
The Las Vegas Review-Journal, along with other media outlets, sought the ruling from District Judge Elissa Cadish.
“The court correctly recognized the presumption of public access to records, even when a mass tragedy occurs,” Review-Journal attorney Maggie McLetchie said.
Authorities in Las Vegas have said that while Stephen Paddock acted alone in killing 58 people at the music festival on Oct. 1 before killing himself in his Mandalay Bay suite, possible criminal charges are still being investigated.
Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo has said he expects a final report on the shooting to be released before the end of 2018.
This is a develping story. Check back for updates.
