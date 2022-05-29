87°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Shootings

Justice Dept. makes decision to review response to Texas school shooting

By Zeke Miller and Michael Balsamo Associated Press
May 29, 2022 - 12:19 pm
 
Updated May 29, 2022 - 12:21 pm
Police walk near Robb Elementary School following a shooting, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, ...
Police walk near Robb Elementary School following a shooting, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills)
Police responding to Tuesday's school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, waited before killing the assa ...
Police responding to Tuesday's school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, waited before killing the assailant, believing he was barricaded in a classroom. (AP Graphic)
Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steven McCraw speaks during a press conference held ...
Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steven McCraw speaks during a press conference held outside Robb Elementary School on Friday, May 27, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas. Nearly 20 officers stood in a hallway outside of the classrooms during this week's attack on a Texas elementary school for more than 45 minutes before agents used a master key to open a door and confront a gunman, authorities said Friday. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — The Justice Department said Sunday it will review the law enforcement response to the Texas school shooting, an unusual federal look back prompted by questions about the shifting and at times contradictory information from authorities that have enraged a community in shock and sorrow.

Department spokesman Anthony Coley said the review would be conducted in a fair, impartial and independent manner and the findings would be made public. The announcement came as President Joe Biden was visiting Uvalde, where he and first lady Jill Biden paid their respects at a memorial to the 19 students and two teachers killed at Robb Elementary School on Tuesday.

The goal of the review, which the mayor requested, is “to provide an independent account of law enforcement actions and response that day, and to identify lessons learned and best practices to help first responders prepare for and respond to active shooter events,” Coley said in a statement.

Handling the review is the department’s Office of Community Oriented Policing Services. It was not immediately clear how the review would be conducted, whether law enforcement officials could be compelled to cooperate in the review and when it might be completed.

Such a review is somewhat rare and most after-action reports that come after a mass shooting are generally compiled by local law enforcement agencies or outside groups. The Justice Department conducted similar reviews after 14 people were killed in a terrorist attack in San Bernardino, California, in 2015, and after the mass shooting at the Pulse Nightclub in Orlando, Florida, the deadliest attack on the LGBTQ community in U.S. history that left 49 people dead and 53 people wounded.

The frustration, anger and questions about the response from police grew deeper on Friday after authorities revealed that despite repeated 911 calls from students and teachers, the school district’s police chief had told more than a dozen officers to wait in a school hallway. Officials said he believed the suspect was barricaded inside adjoining classrooms and that there was no longer an active attack.

The revelation caused more grief and raised new questions about whether more lives were lost because officers did not act faster to stop the gunman, who was ultimately killed by Border Patrol tactical officers.

Biden has not spoken publicly about the police response to the shooting.

———

Balsamo reported from Washington.

———

More on the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas: https://apnews.com/hub/school-shootings

MOST READ
1
Las Vegas housing market looks ‘unusual’ as sales fall, prices rise
Las Vegas housing market looks ‘unusual’ as sales fall, prices rise
2
Cosmopolitan execs leave company; former Mirage exec is new GM
Cosmopolitan execs leave company; former Mirage exec is new GM
3
Lake Mead then and now: What’s changed — PHOTOS
Lake Mead then and now: What’s changed — PHOTOS
4
CARTOONS: You know things are desperate when
CARTOONS: You know things are desperate when
5
Trooper claims Starbucks spiked his coffee with meth
Trooper claims Starbucks spiked his coffee with meth
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Democrat Beto O'Rourke, who is running against Greg Abbott for governor in 2022, interrupts a n ...
Beto O’Rourke interrupts Texas governor’s shooting briefing
By Acacia Coronado and Sara Burnett The Associated Press

“Gov. Abbott, I have something to say,” the Democrat challenging Greg Abbott for governor said Wednesday. “The time to stop the next shooting is right now, and you are doing nothing.

 
19 children killed in Texas school rampage
By Eugene Garcia and Dario Lopez-Mills The Associated Press

An 18-year-old gunman opened fire Tuesday at a Texas elementary school, killing at least 19 children as he went from classroom to classroom, officials said.