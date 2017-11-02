Juvenile in critical condition after shooting in Henderson

A juvenile was hospitalized in critical condition after a shooting in Henderson early Thursday afternoon.

Police responded to a domestic disturbance call in the 900 block of Seven Hills Drive about noon, Henderson Police Department spokesman Rod Pena said.

Pena said the juvenile was taken to St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Siena campus.

No other details were immediately available. Detectives are at the scene, and the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

