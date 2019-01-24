Juvenile injured in shooting near northeast Las Vegas school

A juvenile was injured in a shooting near a northeast valley elementary school Thursday afternoon, Las Vegas police said.

Police were called about 1:50 p.m. to the Sunrise Library, near East Bonanza Road and North Nellis Boulevard, after a child was shot in the foot in front of the building, said Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Jay Rivera. The juvenile who was shot was taken to University Medical Center with nonlife-threatening injuries.

Police believe the juvenile was shot over an argument after “something happened in class over a girl” on Wednesday, Rivera said. The shooter was described as a teenage boy.

Clark County School District police are assisting in the investigation because the person shot is a student, but it was unclear if that individual attended Stanford Elementary school, located next to the library at 5350 E. Harris Ave., Rivera said.

The elementary school was placed on lockdown as a precaution, he said.

Police were continuing to investigate the area Thursday afternoon, and a suspect had not been taken into custody, Rivera said.

Further information about the shooting was not immediately available.

