Juvenile shot, injured by Las Vegas police in east valley

A Las Vegas police officer shot a juvenile Friday night in the east valley, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

The shooting occurred about 10 p.m. in the 4500 block of Lindale Avenue.

Metro Capt. Nichole Splinter said two officers while on foot patrol saw two juvenile males and tried to stop them. Police did not say the reason for the stop.

Police said the two took off running in opposite directions. During a foot chase, an officer said they saw a firearm in the juvenile’s right hand, and the officer said the juvenile ignored police commands to drop the weapon, Splinter said. The officer fired a weapon at the juvenile, striking him.

The juvenile was driven to a hospital and treated for his injuries, which Splinter described as “non-life-threatening.”

Splinter said the shooting occurred near a yard where at least one other person was standing.

Police did not catch the other suspect and were still looking for him as of 1 a.m. Saturday, Splinter said.

No officers were injured, police said.

